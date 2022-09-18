New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Former India captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Hockey India (HI) president.

After submitting his nomination papers, Tirkey said that his intention is to take the sport to greater heights.

Also Read | Navdeep Saini Ruled Out of Duleep Trophy, India A One-Day Games Against New Zealand A Due to Injury.

"Submitted my nomination for the post of President, Hockey India with the blessings of all. I am committed to take Indian Hockey to new heights," Tirkey posted on his official twitter handle.

The 44-year-old Tirkey, a former full-back, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as one of the three Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates.

Also Read | Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming Online on Voot: Get Free Telecast Details of AUS-L vs BAN-L Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Prior to that, he was working as chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation. Currently, he is the chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council.

Tirkey was a member of the Indian teams that won gold and silver in the 1998 Bangkok and 2012 Busan Asian Games respectively.

Besides, he won two gold medals in 2003 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur and 2007 in Chennai and also a bronze in 1999.

Hockey India elections are scheduled to be held by October 9 and former electoral officer in the Bihar government, Ajay Nayak had been appointed as the returning officer for the polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)