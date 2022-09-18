Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends face off against each other in match 11 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Both the teams haven't had the best of starts to their campaign and will be aiming to secure their first victory in the competition. Australia are at the bottom of the team standings after losing their opening match while Bangladesh remain winless as well after consecutive defeats.

When Is Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 17, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS-L vs BAN-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

