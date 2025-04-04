Patiala, Apr 4 (PTI) Researchers and experts cautioned athletes against the careless consumption of herbal supplements at a recently concluded conference at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports here.

The two-day seminar on 'Harmonizing Movement: Integrating Yoga with Sports Science for Peak Performance' touched upon several subjects in sports science.

The Sports Authority of India's High-Performance Director (Athletics) Wazir Singh Phogat highlighted how athletes often turn to herbal supplements to boost strength, endurance, immunity, and recovery. "These are generally perceived as natural and safer alternatives to conventional performance-enhancing drugs," Phogat was quoted as saying in a SAI release.

SAI Scientific Officer (Nutrition) Vani Bhushanam Golla also warned of the risks associated with improper use.

"Many athletes consume herbal supplements without proper guidance, which can lead to toxicity or hormonal imbalances due to overconsumption. Conversely, inadequate intake may yield no benefits,” she said.

Shivakumar Harti, Head of Swasthavritta at the All India Institute of Ayurveda, emphasised that herbal supplements have specific medicinal properties and should be prescribed and monitored based on an athlete's individual goals, training intensity, and physiological profile.

Experts also highlighted the importance of sleep and yoga. "Sleep is very important for both physical and mental recovery and hence sleep awareness should be an integral part of sports education,” said Dr Satbir Singh Khalsa, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School.

Former Indian women's team hockey captain Rani Rampal agreed with Singh.

"Yoga helps control your mind and in pressure situation it keeps you in control. In modern day sport, mind control is no less important than skills or physical competence," she said.

