Faenza [Italy], September 7 (ANI): Red Bull-contracted drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue their stay at AlphaTauri for the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Faenza-based team announced on Tuesday in the lead up to the Italian Grand Prix.

Gasly has been a rock for AlphaTauri this season, scoring the bulk of the team's points to keep them in the hunt for a coveted fifth place in the constructors' championship, while Tsunoda has shown flashes of speed in his rookie F1 campaign -- and the duo have a great working relationship.

When Sergio Perez signed a contract extension for next year, it closed the door on a possible return to Red Bull's main team for Gasly, and that paved the way for his retention at AlphaTauri.

Gasly, who is eighth in the drivers' championship, as per formula1.com said: "I am very happy to be moving forward with Scuderia AlphaTauri for another season in Formula 1, especially after seeing the progress that we've made as a team since I first joined in 2017."

"Seeing the performance we've shown so far this season, I think there are great things to achieve for the rest of this season and for next year, especially with the upcoming changes to the championship in 2022."

Tsunoda became the first Japanese driver to score points in their debut F1 race and has continued what has been a steep learning curve. Red Bull retain faith in the Honda-backed driver and have thus rewarded him with a second campaign.

Tsunoda has scored points five times this year. He added: "I'm really excited to be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for a second season. It's an incredible opportunity and I'm so thankful to the team for letting me continue to grow my experience in Formula 1 with them." (ANI)

