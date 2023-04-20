Mohali, Apr 20 (PTI) Pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed four wickets, while Virat Kohli (59) and Faf du Plessis (84) struck half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in their IPL match here on Thursday.

RCB scored 174 for four after being put in to bat, before Siraj (4/21) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (2/39) struck to dismiss PBKS for 150 runs in 18.2 overs overs at the PCA-IS Bindra Stadium.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs NZ on PTV Sports and TV Channel Details in India.

Prabhsimran Singh, who came in as an impact player for PBKS, scored 46 runs, while wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma made 41.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Sporting CP vs Juventus UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 174/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59, Faf du Plessis 84; Harpreet Brar 2/31).

Punjab Kings: 150 all out in 18.2 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 46, Jitesh Sharma 41; Mohammed Siraj 4/21, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/39). PTI AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)