New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): After international celebrities commented on the ongoing farmers' protest in the country against the three farm laws, former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Tendulkar tweeted.

Meanwhile, India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also asserted this is an internal matter which will be resolved through dialogue.

"Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country's ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I'm sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," Shastri tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said the country knows how important farmers are and an outsider's opinion is not needed on an internal matter after international pop star Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital.

"My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," said Ojha while replying to Rihanna's tweet.

On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", tweeted Rihanna and added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had also extended support to the farmers protesting on the borders of New Delhi. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, on Wednesday said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media."The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

