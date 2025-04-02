Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): The entire squads for the highly anticipated 'Legends Faceoff' fixture between FC Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends are announced, as per The Sports Front press release.

This clash, scheduled for April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, will bring back some of football's most iconic rivalries in front of an energized crowd. Carles Puyol will lead the Barcelona Legends, while Luis Figo has been announced as the captain of the Real Madrid Legends.

Also Read | AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Italian Cup Milan Derby Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The 'Legends Faceoff' is a pioneering force in the global sports market, dedicated to developing unique athletic intellectual properties (IPs), organizing world-class events, and providing top-tier sports activation and talent management services, the statement added.

Speaking on the occasion, John Zaidi, CEO & Co-Founder of The Sports Front, said as quoted by the press release: "The 'Legends Faceoff' has sparked tremendous interest among fans. With the announcement of these legendary squads, the excitement has reached a whole new level. We are committed to making this an unforgettable experience for Indian football fans."

Also Read | IPL 2025: Leading Wicket-Takers in History of Indian Premier League So Far, From Yuzvendra Chahal to Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Check Full List.

Legends also share their excitement ahead of the faceoff in Mumbai.

Carles Puyol, a defensive powerhouse for FC Barcelona and Spain, captained Barca to six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies while also playing a crucial role in Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph and UEFA Euro 2008 victory.

Carles Puyol said, "The 'Legends Faceoff' is going to be special. I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can't wait to experience it first-hand."

Xavi Hernandez, a midfield maestro and one of the greatest passers in football history, Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona. He was also instrumental in Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008 & 2012 victories.

Xavi Hernandez added, "Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is the biggest rivalry in football, and I am excited to be part of this historic match. Mumbai, get ready for a footballing spectacle like no other!"

Luis Figo, a Ballon d'Or winner (2000) and a key figure in Portuguese football history, played for both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, winning multiple La Liga titles and the 2002 UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos.

Luis Figo shared, "The love for football in India is growing every day, and it's a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember!"

Michael Owen, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner, Owen was a goal-scoring sensation for Real Madrid and the England national team. He was part of the Real Madrid squad that won the La Liga title in the 2004-05 season.

Michael Owen stated, "It's always exciting to play in front of passionate football fans, and I've heard so much about India's enthusiasm for the game. The 'Legends Faceoff' is going to be an unforgettable night."

Full Squads for the Legends Faceoff:

Real Madrid Legends: Luis Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavon, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Ruben de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Ivan Perez, Jesus Enrique Velasco Munoz, Jose Luis Cabrera, Juan Jose Olalla Fernandez, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen

Barcelona Legends: Carles Puyol (C), Jesus Angoy, Vitor Baia, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuan, Xavi, Jose Edmilson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)