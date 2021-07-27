Bengaluru [India], July 27 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United have appointed former India goalkeeper VP Sathiesh Kumar as goalkeeping coach for the first team, as they look to bolster their defence ahead of the I-League qualifiers in September.

Kumar will work closely with the first team goalkeepers to further strengthen their on-field performance as well as mentor and develop future goalkeepers.

Commenting on his appointment, Kumar said, "I am really happy to be part of the FC Bengaluru United family. The club is run very professionally, and they have a clear goal -- to be playing in the top tier of Indian football. What really sets the club apart is how they are laying emphasis on youth development. This sort of clear focus is great -- not just for the club, but for the state and Indian football as well."

The 37-year-old Kumar brings with him the invaluable experience of being part of and contributing to winning teams during the course of his career -- both as a player and as a coach. Kumar won multiple National Football League and I-League titles as a player with East Bengal and Dempo SC. He was part of a similar success story when he was a member of the coaching staff at Chennai City FC when they became I-League champions during the 2018-19 season.

"My primary objective as a goalkeeping coach is to clearly define the role and responsibilities of my goalkeepers," said Kumar. "This will help them in their objective: to not concede any goals in any game and keep a clean sheet. They will also have to contribute to the attack and defence strategies of the team as a whole. Clear role definition will help achieve both these goals."

Head coach Richard Hood welcomed the appointment of Kumar to his coaching staff as the team prepares to enter a crucial phase before the beginning of the new domestic season. (ANI)

