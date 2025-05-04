Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): The victory marked FC Goa's first trophy under head coach Manolo Marquez, whose chapter at the club came to an end in the perfect manner. It was Goa's second Super Cup title overall, making them the first club to win the tournament twice. The result also secured their qualification for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 as they will return to an Asian club competition after four years.

The match was billed as a battle between FC Goa's attacking firepower and Jamshedpur's unbreached defence, yet by full-time, it was clear which side had stamped its authority. Jamshedpur, known for their compact shape and counter-attacking style, and having not conceded a single goal until the final, simply couldn't cope with Goa's expansive play, as per the AIFF press release.

While Jamshedpur did show some early promise, Javier Hernandez forcing a sharp save from Hrithik Tiwari in the third minute, the momentum quickly swung in Goa's favour. With Aakash Sangwan and Dejan Drazic tearing down the wings and Carl McHugh and Borja pulling the strings in midfield, Goa dominated both possession and territory.

The opener arrived in the 23rd minute. Sangwan made a blistering run down the left and unleashed a powerful drive that Albino Gomes could only parry. Borja was first to the rebound -- his first shot was blocked, but he coolly slotted the second into the roof of the net.

Jamshedpur's best chance came late in the first half when Lazar Cirkovic's header rattled the crossbar, but their lack of attacking thrust was evident throughout.

FC Goa doubled their lead in the 51st minute with a moment of brilliance. Borja, picking the ball up near midfield, surged forward and unleashed a ferocious 25-yard strike that arrowed into the top corner, leaving Gomes helpless.

Khalid Jamil's men tried to claw their way back, with Jordan Murray setting up Javier Siverio, but the forward blasted over from close range.

The third and final goal came in the 71st minute and showcased Goa's poise and precision. McHugh dissected the defence with a perfectly weighted through ball, and Drazic latched on, rounded the keeper, and tapped home into an empty net.

As the match wound down and rain began to fall, the mood turned celebratory as FC Goa's players danced to cap off a wonderful performance and embrace their moment in history. (ANI)

