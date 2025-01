Fatorda (Goa) [India], January 7 (ANI): FC Goa (FCG) will host Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, at 7:30 pm IST.

A win with a clean sheet in this game will mark the first time FC Goa would record four consecutive shutouts against an opponent in ISL history while furthering their longest winning run against Hyderabad FC to four games.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are looking to end a dismal streak of three consecutive away losses without scoring.

The Gaurs are third in the table with 25 points from 13 matches, courtesy of seven victories and four draws. Hyderabad FC are at the penultimate place in the table with eight points from 14 matches. FC Goa have won four out of their last five clashes in the league, contrastingly, Hyderabad FC have been defeated in four of their previous five games.

With FC Goa aiming to set a record for consecutive clean sheets and Hyderabad FC fighting to end their plunge, both teams have a lot to play for in this match, a release said.

FC Goa came into this game on the back of a strong scoring streak, having found the net in each of their last 13 ISL games, amassing 27 goals in this run. A goal in this fixture will extend their streak further, nearing their longest stretch of netting in 16 straight games in ISL history (between December 2022-October 2023).

Additionally, the Gaurs have been solid defensively, conceding just eight open-play goals from inside the box this season, a tally bettered only by Mohun Bagan Super Giant (5). The composure in their backline have assisted them up front, with the defence leading the charge for building up offensive moves.

Hyderabad FC have had a challenging season, trailing for 57.4% of their game time, which is the highest in the league. They need to get their offensive act together to take the lead and assume the charge in dictating the flow of the proceedings.

They have conceded 16 open-play goals from inside the box, the most by any side in the ongoing campaign. The Gaurs' attack will be keen on outnumbering the visitors inside their 18-yard area to explore more such opportunities.

In their 11 matches against each other, FC Goa have won six games. Hyderabad FC have emerged victorious thrice, as two encounters have resulted in draws.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez reiterated his team's objectives for this season.

"We have to be ambitious. The target is to win the shield. If that doesn't happen, then at least finish in the top 2," he said, according to the release.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath stressed on the importance of winning points on the road.

"There are some key players in FC Goa, whom we have assessed. We will try to stop them. The focus is to get points from this away match," he said as the release added.

Mohammed Yasir has been instrumental against Hyderabad FC, registering three assists in this fixture. Two more will see him equal Brandon Fernandes' record for the most assists in the fixture (5).

FC Goa's Brison Fernandes has scored braces in his last two ISL games, becoming the first Indian to achieve this milestone. Two goals in this match will see him equal Alaaeddine Ajaraie's record of doing so in three consecutive games in the ISL.

Hyderabad FC's Edmilson Correia has contested 10+ duels in his last three games, including 20 duels against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on January 2. His involvement in the final third is essential for Hyderabad FC to break their barren run up front.

Hyderabad FC's Lenny Rodrigues will look to make an impact, having recorded two assists against FC Goa in his ISL career, his best against any opponent.

FC Goa's Carl McHugh, Mohammed Yasir & Laxmikant Kattimani have completed 100 ISL games each. Kattimani, however, is still recovering from an injury and hence will not be part of the match-day squad. (ANI)

