Spielberg [Austria], July 4 (ANI): Ahead of the qualifying race in the Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1 and the FIA on Saturday confirmed that none of their drivers, teams and support staff have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days.

From June 26 to July 2, the organisers conducted 4,032 COVID-19 tests and zero positive cases were found.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 26th June and Thursday 2nd July, 4,032 drivers, teams and personnel were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero people have tested positive," the Formula 1 tweeted.

"The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days," read another tweet.

The opening race of the 2020 season, Austrian Grand Prix, will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19. The race will kick-off at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday. (ANI)

