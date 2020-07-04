London, July 4: Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes have been included in England's 13-member squad for the upcoming first Test against West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Saturday. Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow were left out of the squad for the first Test against West Indies. England vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Series Opener, Here Are Results of Last Five ENG vs WI Test Matches.

Ben Stokes would be leading the side in absence of regular skipper Joe Root. Root has returned to Sheffield to attend the birth of his second child. He left the secure bubble in Southampton earlier this week. He will self-isolate for seven days before joining up with the squad ahead of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford starting on 16 July.

By leading the side in the first Test against Windies, Ben Stokes will become the 81st England men's Test skipper. Since March this year, all international cricket has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, international cricket will mark its return next week as England and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match Test series.

England's 13-member squad: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The side has named Sam Curran and Ben Foakes as part of the reserves for the Test match.

Test Reserves-- James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone.

The first Test of the series gets underway from Wednesday, July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.