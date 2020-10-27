Zurich [Switzerland], October 27 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for coronavirus, the apex body of soccer said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Infantino, who is 50 years old, reported mild symptoms and has self-isolated himself. He will remain in quarantine for at least ten days.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days," the apex body said in an official statement.

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," it added. (ANI)

