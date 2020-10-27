Just a few days after his father demise, Mandeep Singh scored an unbeaten half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and guided Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a comfortable eight-wicket win. It was a crucial game for Punjab as a loss would have slimmed down their chances of going to the playoffs. However, the result came in their favour due to which they climbed to the fourth position in team standings. While celebrating his fifty, Mandeep paid tribute to his late father by pointing his bat towards the sky, leaving the fans emotional. India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli was also highly impressed by Mandeep’ efforts as he hailed the young batsman as ‘lion-hearted.’ Mandeep Singh Despite his Father’s Demise Last Night Opens Innings for KXIP Against SRH, Netizens Praise the Indian Batsman.

“The most genuinely happy cricketer I know. To do what you’ve done in this testing time is because of your faith in live and your positive attitude. Well played shera. He’s blessing you from above. @mandeeps12 Lion hearted,” Kohli wrote in his Instagram story while sharing Mandeep’s Picture. Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh Achieve Milestones During Kings XI Punjab’s 8-Wicket Victory.

Meanwhile, Mandeep received the ‘Man of the Match Award’ for his unbeaten 56-ball 66. He dedicated the award to father who wanted him to stay not out till the end. ”This was very special. My father always used to tell me to remain not out in every game, definitely special. He always used to tell me, whether you score 100 or 200, you should be not out,” Singh said in the post-match presentation.

This was Punjab’s fifth win in a row, and they now need to win their remaining two games to qualify for the playoffs without any drama. They’ll next take the field against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

