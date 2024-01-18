Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team suffered a defeat against Germany in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 semifinals after an exciting shootout at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday.

Now India will face Japan in the do-or-die match on Friday to make it to Paris 2024. India still have a chance to qualify for the Summer Games if they win the bronze medal game.

Deepika (15') gave India the lead but Charlotte Stapenhorst (27', 57') scored for Germany. Ishika Chaudhary (59') scored a late equaliser to draw it 2-2 and require a shootout, which the Germans prevailed 4-3 in.

Germany was the early aggressor and appeared increasingly dangerous as the game progressed. However, the Indian defence held firm and well stopped the German attacks, including two penalty corners, with captain Savita Punia in goal.

World No. 6 India had gradually gained momentum in the game, mostly through attacks on the left side. With barely one minute remaining in the first quarter, the hosts got their first penalty corner. Deepika took full advantage of it, driving past German goaltender Julia Sonntag with a strong drive, much to the delight of the enthusiastic Ranchi audience, which included Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni.

India appeared considerably more dangerous in the second quarter after scoring the goal. But Germans were the ones who identified the objective. Charlotte Stapenhorst's stunning turn split the Indian defence, and the German forward's clever lobbed finish brought her team level just before halftime.

The second half saw both teams enjoying periods of possession as the game ebbed and flowed with everything to play for. Both defences stood firm, though, as the third quarter concluded with a score of 1-1 despite a few near calls.

Both sides went all out in the last quarter, playing end-to-end hockey. Both sides had numerous scoring opportunities, but the goalkeepers made some vital stops.

India was the one who blinked, and Charlotte Stapenhorst opened the door with yet another superb move--this time, a steal. At a critical moment, the German attacker dispossessed an Indian defender and drove inside the circle before hitting Savita with a thunderous shot.

But the home team responded fiercely, spurred on by the supporters. As the clock ran out, India earned two consecutive penalty corners and made the second count when Ishika scored the game-winning, last-second goal to force a shootout.

Savita Punia had three outstanding saves in a thrilling shootout, but the Indian players blew a 3-1 lead to lose 3-4 in sudden death. (ANI)

