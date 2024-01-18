The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 kicks-off from January 19 in South Africa. A total of 16 teams will take part in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. The teams have been divided into four groups. Each group comprises of four teams as the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will be played under a new format. After the group stage, 12 teams will be divided into two groups as they head into the Super Six round. As the name suggests, each group will have six teams. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

India are defending champions of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup after winning the 2022 edition. The Boys in Blue have thus far won five U19 Cricket World Cup titles, the most by any team. Australia have won three titles while Pakistan have won two. Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa and England have won the Under-19 Cricket World Cup once each.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC events and tournaments in India. So, fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of ICC men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 matches on TV in India.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Online in India?

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to catch the live streaming of all the ICC men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 matches in India. Fans can enjoy free live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

