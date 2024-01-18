Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni on Thursday attended the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers semifinal clash between Indian women's hockey team and Germany at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

The Indian women's hockey team is currently facing Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 in Ranchi following their 5-1 victory over Italy in their final Pool B match. A win in the semifinals will ensure the Indian team's qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Team Indian started off on the back foot with a 0-1 loss to USA in their first game in the group stage but came back strongly to beat New Zealand 3-1 in their second game which was a must-win match. They carried their good form into their final group stage game against Italy, whom they comfortably beat 5-1.

India which is ranked sixth in the world will take on fifth-ranked Germany in the Semi-Final and hope to confirm a place in the Olympics with a win.

Dhoni is one of the most well-known figures in Indian cricket and he led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup crown victories as captain. The Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy in 2013 under his leadership. (ANI)

