Florence (Italy), Mar 1 (AP) Fiorentina recorded its first win in four games when a first-half goal from Robin Gosens held up to beat lowly Lecce 1-0 in Serie A.

The German defender put in a thumping header after nine minutes, connecting with a deep cross from Brazilian full back Dodô.

Fiorentina should have made sure of the victory after 73 minutes but Lucas Beltrán's penalty, given after a handball in the box, came back off the upright. The same player had another shot hit the woodwork in the final minutes.

Fiorentina moved into sixth place and Lecce remained 16th, four points above the relegation zone and without a win in four games. (AP)

