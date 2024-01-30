Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], January 30 (ANI): Following the successful revival of the ancient Pythian Games as the Modern Pythian Games last month in New Delhi, the International Pythian Council and the Pythian Council of India, dedicated to celebrating art, culture, sports and traditional indigenous games, have announced a significant shift in their focus towards the vibrant states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu-Kashmir. Chandigarh has emerged as the chosen destination for the first National Pythian Games.

Bijender Goel, the founder of the Modern Pythian Games, along with BH Anilkumar, President of the Pythian Council of India and Rajesh Jogpal, Secretary-General, PCI announced to hold World' First Cultural Games this year between September 12 to September 15. A meeting to constitute a new National Executive Board of the Pythian Council of India also held at UT Guest House.

Also Read | ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings: Deepti Sharma Rises to Second Position; Beth Mooney Reclaims Top Spot in Batters.

The Pythian Games, an initiative to revive traditional art, culture, and sports, aim to capture the essence of North Indian cultural heritage. Each state in the region Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand--has a unique cultural and sports identity that contributes significantly to India's diverse mosaic.

Bijender Goel expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We initiate discussions with all respective state governments for their support. Our primary focus is to identify talented individuals and specific activities in the fields of arts, culture, and diverse sports for the Pythian Games. These events will serve as a source of inspiration for people worldwide."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Showers Love on PV Sindhu After She Goes 'Just Uff' for Fighter (See Post).

He further announced plans for future Pythian Games, including the Para Pythian Games in 2025, the Junior Pythian Games in 2026, and the grand 1st Pythian Games in 2027 in Athens, Greece. The Pythian Council of India has initiated communication with the Greek Government and submitted a preliminary dossier. The Greek government has responded positively to the dossier.

Highlighting the cultural and historical significance of the Pythian Games, Goel emphasized that India holds global trademark rights for such historical games for the first time in history. Aligned with the United Nations' agenda to promote traditional cultural games and cultures, the modern Pythian Games draw inspiration from Greek history, particularly the ancient Pan-Hellenic Pythian Games. The Pythian Games represent a fusion of traditional games and artistic activities, similar to the Olympics' impact on sports.

BH Anil Kumar, IAS, President, said, "India, with its diverse and vibrant cultural heritage, boasts a rich history encompassing various art forms, traditional games, martial arts, and more. The Pythian Council of India aims to focus not only on fields such as music, dance, poetry, painting, writing, theater, culinary arts, and digital arts but also to highlight traditional Indian games played in villages and talukas across the country."

Rajesh Jogpal, Secretary-General, PCI, added, "Pythian Games are going to be great opportunities for our artists and players. It is the first time a global online and offline platform is available for the artists. We are looking forward to hosting these games in the cities of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali. We are proud that the founder of these games is a native of Haryana. We will explore all possibilities with all state governments for the participation of their artists and players through their departments of Culture and Sports."

Rajiv Gupta, Jatin Lal and Anurdha Pal, presidents for the state of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, expressed their enthusiasm for these games.

The International Pythian Council has included Cricket for the Physically Challenged and Visually Impaired and the format of 50-ball cricket in its charter, emphasizing the events' commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

In conclusion, Goel reiterated that the Pythian Games aim to celebrate and promote the significant aspects of Indian culture, offering a platform for global unity through the spirit of friendly competition. The Modern Pythian Games, as an international event, strive to showcase the rich cultural heritage of participating regions and inspire people worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)