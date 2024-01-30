India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma moved to joint second place in the latest ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings while right-arm fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has climbed to the 10th spot in the latest ranking announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. Deepti is now the joint second alongside Pakistan's left-arm off-spinner Sadia Iqbal. Deepti's rise was largely owing to South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba sliding from second to fifth place after collecting only one wicket in two games against Australia. Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024; Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar Added to India's Squad.

Sophie Ecclestone of England remained the top T20I bowler in the world. Meanwhile, the top ten all-rounder standings remained unchanged, with Deepti holding on to fourth place. In the batting rankings, India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained fourth, leading all Indian players. Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet Kaur remained ranked 13th, 16th, and 17th, respectively.

Following a superb effort against South Africa, Australia's standout hitter Beth Mooney overtook compatriot Tahlia McGrath at the top of the T20I rankings for batters. McGrath remains second in the rankings after scoring 24 and 23 in the first two games of Australia's T20I series against South Africa, while Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt remains third and rises to a new career-high rating following her Player of the Match heroics in the second game of the series.

Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis of Ireland gain ground on the updated T20I batters rankings following strong performances in their ongoing series against Zimbabwe, with Hunter jumping 21 places to equal 18th and setting a new career-high rating after unbeaten knocks of 101* and 77* in consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, in the all-rounder rankings, Ireland captain Laura Delany goes up three spots to 14th, while Zimbabwe youngster Kelis Ndhlovu jumps five spots to 17th after hitting a half-century in the second game against Ireland.

