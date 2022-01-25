New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): CricHeroes have announced the first ever CricHeroes Awards scheduled to take place on January 29, 2022. The first CricHeroes Awards will celebrate and honour the cricketing community and best grassroots cricket performances of the previous year (2021) in batting, bowling, wicket-keeping, in both leather-ball and tennis ball cricket played across the country.

"I would like to congratulate all the upcoming cricketers who won the awards in the year 2021. I would also like to appreciate CricHeroes for encouraging all the youngsters and rewarding them with the awards." said Indian International cricketer Hanuma Vihari while wishing all the winners a bright future.

Also Read | Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 2022: Team Profile, Schedule of PZ in Pakistan Super League T20 Season 7.

"It is certainly a dream come true moment for us at CricHeroes. One of the major objectives of CricHeroes is to recognize the grassroots talent in Cricket and what better way to do that than CricHeroes Awards 2021. First time in the history, passionate amateur cricketers will be recognized for their talent and performances. We congratulate the winners and also those who have missed out. We hope and wish that they perform even better in 2022." said the Founder of CricHeroes Mr. Abhishek Desai.

"There will be a total of 20+ Award categories. Besides the Best Batter, Bowler, Fielder awards, we have awards for wicket-keepers, scorers, organizers and teams. We will also be recognizing emerging players, veteran players and state-wise best players. So all in all 100 to 150 players and community members will be the beneficiaries of this award show.The winners will be presented with a specially designed trophy and a personalized t-shirt which they can don proudly next time they play a match." added Abhishek Desai.

Also Read | ‘Sachin Tendulkar Would Have Scored 1 Lakh Runs’ Quips Shoaib Akhtar During Conversation With Ravi Shastri (Watch Video).

Major BCCI affiliated state associations like Cricket Association of Bengal, Baroda Cricket Association, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, etc. along with ICC Affiliate Members like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Canada and more are using the CricHeroes platform.

Former World Cup winning coach of the Australian National team, John Buchanan wishing the CricHeroes Award winners said, "What a great pleasure it is to be here to congratulate the CricHeroes award winners for 2021. Well done to CricHeroes for creating these awards. It is a fantastic initiative on your behalf and we certainly look forward to doing more in the future. The main purpose is to congratulate the all of the winners for their outstanding performances throughout the year. Hopefully at one stage, maybe this year or next year I'll get the opportunity to catch up with some of those award winners when I visit India. Looking forward to bigger and better things next year. All the very best and have a great ceremony and evening." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)