The seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) also known as PSL 2022 is upon us. The PSL T20 season 7 starts from January 27 onwards. Multan Sultans are the defending champions as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the final last season. Peshawar Zalmi after finishing runners-up will be hoping to go the distance this season. Meanwhile, ahead of the PSL 2022 we take a look at Peshawar Zalmi squad and schedule. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Peshawar Zalmi is one of the experienced squads in PSL. The team boasts of players like Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal and Usman Qadir. Pacer Wahab Riaz is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi team. The Zalmis won the title in 2017 and have finished as runners-up thrice. PSL 2022 Anthem 'Agay Dekh' Featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Abdullah Siddiqui Released (Watch Video).

Peshawar Zalmi Schedule for PSL 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 28 Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM Karachi January 30 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 2:30 PM Karachi February 02 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars 7:30 PM Karachi February 04 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM Karachi February 05 Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans 7:30 PM Karachi February 10 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM Lahore February 13 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 2:30 PM Lahore February 15 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 07:30 PM Lahore February 17 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM Lahore February 21 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2022

Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Ben Cutting, Liam Livingstone, Sameen Gul, Hussain Talat, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Muhammad Haris, Usman Qadir, Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Amir Khan, Sirajuddin, Muhammad Umar, Sohail Khan, Matthew Parkinson, Patrick Brown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).