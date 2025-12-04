New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Union Sports Ministry's flagship program, Fit India, has joined hands with Pune-based movement Simple Steps Fitness for 'Dawn2Dusk', a 64-day national movement led by ultra-runner and Fit India Influencer Ashish Kasodekar.

The initiative began on November 24 from the Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, the point where India sees its first sunrise. It is set to conclude on the Republic Day 2026 at Guhar Moti in Gujarat, the nation's last sunset point, as per a press release from SAI Media. With the collective objective of symbolising unity, engaging communities, resilience and the spirit of a fitter, greener India, it aligns closely with Fit India's vision and Mission LiFE's call for sustainable living. The movement encourages people to embrace fitness as a daily habit while contributing to environmental responsibility.

The joint collaboration is expected to strengthen the Fit India mission by making fitness a lifestyle, encouraging tree plantation and environmental awareness nationwide, building stronger community bonds through inclusive participation, and inspiring a sustainable culture of health, movement, and mindfulness.

Fit India influencer Ashish Kasodekar, known for his Guinness World Record of running 60 marathons in 60 days and his gruelling 555-km La Ultra feat, is traversing multiple states, from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to Bihar, as well as from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The initiative follows the success of his "Low2High" campaign in 2023, which inspired lakhs to collectively complete 76 lakh km of activity in 76 days.

During the 64-day run, Dawn2Dusk also aims to plant 76,000 trees, joining hands with Grow Tree Foundation, and collectively log 7,60,000 km of running and walking as citizens across the country participate from their own locations. (ANI)

