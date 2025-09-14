Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) and organisers SSPARK Sports & Entertainment on Sunday revealed the fixtures for both the men's and women's competitions of Season 2 of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL).

The league marks its return to Dehradun's iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium from September 23 onwards, which will see the women's competition get underway, with the final scheduled for September 26.

The men's competition will kickstart the next day from September 27 and wrap up on October 5, 2025. This year, the UPL will showcase an expanded line-up with seven men's teams and four women's teams taking part in the state's largest cricketing event.

The women's competition kicks off the season on September 23, featuring four teams who will compete in a round-robin format followed by the Final. The opening fixture will see defending champions Mussoorie Thunders in action as they take on Pithoragarh Hurricanes.

The men's competition begins on September 27, with 21 league matches, followed by an Eliminator and Final. Last season's defending champions USN Indians will be playing in the opening match as they face Dehradun Warriors in a thrilling encounter.

Tournament Format:- Women's Final: Played between the top two teams at the end of the round-robin league stage.

-Men's Eliminator: 2nd vs 3rd placed team after league stage.

-Men's Final: 1st placed team vs winner of Eliminator.

-All matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

With a total of 30 matches lined up, fans can look forward to two weeks of high-intensity cricket. Supported by an attractive prize pool and expanded teams, the UPL continues to highlight Uttarakhand's brightest cricketing talent and remains a launchpad for the state's future stars. (ANI)

