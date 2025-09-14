Barcelona will be back in action in the La Liga after the International break. They will take on Valencia at home in their next encounter in the La Liga 2025-26. Barcelona have started their La Liga campaign strongly so far as they have secured two wins and one draw in the three matches played so far. Not the perfect start, but yet a solid one to build from. Barcelona was held by Rayo Vallecano in their last match in the La Liga away from home. It was not the best game for Barcelona and they could have suffered a loss as well if Joan Garcia didn't arrive to save them with the gloves. With Real Madrid securing four wins from four games, Barcelona would not want their rivals get a big lead early. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

Valencia, meanwhile, opened their La Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Osasuna in their second match of the season. They have defeated Getafe 3-0 in the last match at Mestalla and currently sit in the top half of the La Liga 2025-26 points table with four points from three games. Carlos Corberan's side finished 12th in La Liga last season. They have revamped their side as well as they have made eight signings this season, but it will be a tough ask for them to trouble Hansi Flick's Barcelona away from home. But they will still fancy their chances if uncertain Lamine Yamal fail to make it to the starting XI.

Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Mallorca vs Barcelona Date Monday, September 15 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Barcelona will play their first home of the season as they will host Valencia in their fourth match of La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, September 15. The Barcelona vs Valencia match is set to be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Makes Little Girl Cry Tears of Joy After Emotional Meeting Ahead of Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in Buenos Aires (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Valencia live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Despite not being in the best of their form, Barcelona should have enough in their tank to secure a narrow victory.

