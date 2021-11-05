Abu Dhabi, Nov 5 (PTI) A win against the West Indies may not be enough to send Australia into the T20 World Cup semifinals but skipper Aaron Finch feels it is best to focus on the job at hand as worrying about results of other teams clouds one's vision and judgement.

England are set to make the semifinals from Group 1 and Australia are battling for the second spot with South Africa.

Australia have only lost to England so far and they bounced back by demolishing Bangladesh in their last game.

"You'd love to keep it in our control. That's all you can focus on. I think as soon as you start helping other teams win or other teams lose, it just clouds your judgment and your vision.

"That's really important that we just go and stick to our guns, stick to our process because we know that that's good enough when we get it right. So that's important," Finch said on Friday, ahead of Australia's final Super 12 match against West Indies.

Defending champions West Indies are already out of the semifinals race.

"West Indies is such a dangerous side. We saw that when we played them. Obviously with them being out of the competition now they've got nothing to lose, which can also be a really dangerous spot," said the Australian captain.

Finch has found form after a quiet start to the tournament. He made 40 against Bangladesh.

"It was nice to get a few in the middle. I think the first couple of balls I was trying to swing a bit too hard and wasn't watching the ball as close as I should have been," he said.

"But yeah, I feel as though my footwork patterns have been pretty good. It's something I've been working at. Obviously when you're coming off an injury or you're coming back off any kind of layoff, it can take a little bit of time to get back up to speed, but I feel like I'm playing reasonably well, yeah," said Finch.

He also spoke about the change Mitchell Starc has made in his run up which seems to have helped the senior pacer who took two wickets against Bangladesh.

"It was something over the last couple of weeks I think that he's been working on, and he started getting a really good rhythm the other day at training, and he said he felt as though it was a lot smoother, and I know facing him in the nets it felt quick and he was swinging the ball, which is a great sign for Mitch when that's happening.

"Him as a package is unbelievable, when you add in how good he is in the field and with the bat, as well."

Cricket Australia on Friday postponed the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to "uncertainty" in the Taliban-ruled country.

Finch said he hopes to play Afghanistan in the near future.

"It would have been a great Test match, but I think to still have that in the schedule at some point down the track is really important for world cricket.

"We've seen particularly in the shortest formats of the game how important and how big an impact that the Afghan team has had on world cricket. Yeah, hopefully that can get back up and running as soon as possible," he said. PTI

