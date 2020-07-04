New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Football Delhi has decided to waive off fees for players registration and clubs/academies accreditation and licensing to lessen the financial burden brought upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was decided during Football Delhi's executive committee meeting held via video conferencing on Friday.

This will be in existence till March 31, 2021.

"With this measure each of the club and academy will be saving a considerable amount," FD president Shaji Prabhakaran said in a release.

In another development, the executive committee decided to organize a Digital Football Summit on August 3, 2020, the Delhi Football Day, which is also the birthday of national team captain Sunil Chhetri.

The theme of the E-Summit will be 'Making Delhi a Vibrant Football City'.

The association plans to invite influential speakers to be part of the Digital Football Summit and engage all local football stakeholders to play an important role in developing football in Delhi.

"Covid pandemic has severely hit players, referees, clubs and football academies in Delhi and the majority of them are under severe financial stress. This is the least we could do, expressing our solidarity with them in this difficult time," Prabhakaran said.

"Regarding Football Summit, we are organising a Digital Football Summit on Delhi Football Day and it is part of our effort to continuously recognize the contribution of Sunil Chhetri and inspire every stakeholder in Delhi to make the capital city a vibrant football destination in India."

