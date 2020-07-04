Juventus will take on Torino at the Allianz Ground later today at night. The hosts would want to keep up with their winning momentum and extend the lead on the Serie A 2019-20 points table. Now, in this article, we bring you the Dream11 Predictions for JUV vs TOR. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. So Juventus, as mentioned above, is on a winning spree and occupies the number one position on the table, on the other hand, the visitors have had quite a bad season so far in the tournament. Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast of JUV vs TOR on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

On one hand, where Juventus enters the match with three wins, Torino has lost three games. Torino stands on number 13 winning nine games out of 29. 16 games have been lost by the visitor while the rest of them have ended with a draw. Juventus has 72 points in its kitty winning 23 games. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 of the game below:

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019–20: Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon (JUV) should be the keeper for this game.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019–20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Sasa Lukic (TOR), Juan Cuadrado (TOR) must be the players in your defence.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019–20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Soualiho Meite (TOR), Blaise Matuidi (JUV), Miralem Pjanic (JUV)

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019–20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Andrea Belotti(TOR), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV) must fill the remaining slots.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019–20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Buffon (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Sasa Lukic (TOR), Juan Cuadrado (TOR), Soualiho Meite (TOR), Blaise Matuidi (JUV), Miralem Pjanic (JUV), Andrea Belotti(TOR), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV)

Ronaldo (JUV) must be picked as your captain while Dybala (JUV) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).