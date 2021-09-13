New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Football Delhi has joined hands with A+ Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Centre (AOSM) as its healthcare partner.

AOSM facility, situated in the heart of south Delhi, is efficiently run by a team of sports injury experts along with sports specific trained physiotherapists.

The centre is headed by Dr Prateek Kumar Gupta, a specialist for sports injuries, orthopaedics and all sports related issues.

The physiotherapy/rehab and fitness wing (headed by Dr Jaya Shahni (PT) and Dr Gautam Gupta (PT) is constituted by over 10 sports specialised therapist, each dealing with specific sports and specific region of the body.

The centre caters to all the athletes interested in any sports or for any fitness issue. Football Delhi's President, Shaji Prabhakaran said, "Being associated with Football Delhi Women's League 2020-21 for on-field physiotherapy assistance, both Football Delhi and AOSM saw merit in long term partnership.

"We look forward to providing great value and injury management of our players on the field. With a brilliant team of sports injury experts at AOSM, it is with confidence I can say that our players are in safe hands of sports specific trained physiotherapists.

Shahani stated, "We feel honoured and proud to be a part of Delhi Football League as healthcare providers for orthopaedic and physiotherapy services, providing on-field physiotherapy assistance."

Gupta, consultant orthopaedic and sports injury expert at AOSM centre, added, "The league is creating awareness among all the age groups from age 4 years to 70 years by facilitating and conducting football activities."

