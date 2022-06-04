New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Football Delhi on Saturday roped in Vector X, a well-known sports manufacturer, as apparel and match ball partner by signing a four-year deal.

With this partnership, Football Delhi will exclusively use Vector X footballs across all its activities and leagues from grassroots level to top-tier. The company will also exclusively sponsor the match day and training kits for the Delhi state team in the National Football Championships.

Vector X will also create customized merchandising products for Football Delhi which will be marketed by both partners.

"It is a landmark partnership deal, will be of tremendous value to our football ecosystem... (we) will be able to launch merchandising product for the first time," Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)