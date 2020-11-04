La Plata [Argentina], November 4 (ANI): Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona will undergo surgery after a blood clot was discovered on his brain.

"Diego is conscious, he understands and agrees with this intervention. He is very calm. This is a routine surgery. He has something similar to what [former President of Argentina and current vice-president] Cristina [Fernandez de Kirchner] had," Goal.com quoted Maradona's personal physician Leopoldo Luque as saying.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 19-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Loss in IPL 2020 Betting.

According to Goal.com, fans of Gimnasia La Plata, the local club where Maradona serves as head coach, flocked outside the hospital.

Maradona, who turned 60 last month, was at his best during the 1986 FIFA World Cup as he guided Argentina to the title. (ANI)

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Bats for Helmets to be Made Mandatory After a Throw Hits Dhawal Kulkarni on Head During SRH vs MI Clash in IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)