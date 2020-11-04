Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar batted for helmets to be made mandatory for batsmen after Dhawal Kulkarni got smashed in the head by ball during Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The incident took place in the last ball of the first innings when Kulkarni sprinted for two runs after hitting the ball in the mid-wicket region. In order to stop the second run, SRH skipper David Warner throws at the striker’s end which accidentally goes onto hit Kulkarni’s helmet. Although the MI pacer didn’t sustain any injury, his helmet got broken. SRH vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

Following the incident, former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar, who has been closely following IPL 2020, took to Twitter and asked apex cricket bodies to make helmets compulsory for batsmen. “Another example of why helmets need to be made mandatory. Thank God my friend @dhawal_kulkarni was wearing one,” he wrote while sharing the video of the incident. Fans Troll KKR With Funny Memes As Sunrisers Hyderabad's Victory Knocks Eoin Morgan's Team Out of IPL 2020.

Another example of why helmets need to be made mandatory. Thank God my friend @dhawal_kulkarni was wearing one.@BoriaMajumdar https://t.co/3ZRv8fGLKe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2020

Although there aren’t many batsmen who face pacers without a helmet, numerous players including the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan like to wear nothing more than caps while facing the spinners. As any spinner is not likely to bowl a vicious bouncer, these batsmen can be excused. However, in this case, the ball smashed Kulkarni’s head while running between the wickets and it’s safe to say that the pacer would have sustained a major injury if he was playing without a helmet.

Speaking of the game, MI posted 149/8 after being put on to bat first. The Orange Army didn’t break a sweat while chasing the target as David Warner, and Wriddhiman Saha guided them to a 10-wicket triumph. With this, SRH got qualified for the playoffs, and they’ll now meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator on November 6. On the other hand, MI stayed atop of team standings despite the loss and will meet DC in the first Qualifier on November 5.

