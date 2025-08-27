Melbourne [Australia], August 27 (ANI): Former Australian World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke recently shared that he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer from his nose. This isn't his first encounter with skin cancer; he was first diagnosed in 2006 and has had around a dozen cancers removed since then.

Clarke took to his social media handle, Instagram, and urged people to remain cautious about this disease and visit doctors regularly for check-ups.

"Skin cancer is real! Especially in AU. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than a cure, but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early. @australianskincancerfoundation," the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, in January, Michael Clarke became the 64th entrant into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame at this year's Australian Cricket Awards, reported cricket.com.au. He joined greats like Don Bradman, Dennis Lillee, Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Steve Waugh, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer in the Hall of Fame.

Having captained Australia in the 2000 U-19 World Cup, Clarke made his international debut against England in an ODI in January 2003, scoring 39* and taking a wicket on his debut. After averaging 40.90 in 34 ODIs, with a century and four half-centuries in 30 innings, Clarke made his Test debut in October 2004 against India, making an immediate impact with a 151 on his debut, toying with world-class bowlers like Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan and a magical spell of 6/9 in a 13-run loss at Mumbai, which included wicket of Rahul Dravid.

In his debut Test series, Clarke made 400 runs in eight innings at an average of 57.14, with a century and two fifties to his name, also taking six wickets.

From then on, he started a fine Test career which consisted of 115 matches, in which he made 8,643 runs at an average of 49.10, with 28 centuries and 27 fifties. His best score was 329*. He ended as the sixth-highest run-getter in Test cricket for Australia.

The calendar year 2012 was Clarke's golden year in Tests, scoring 1,595 runs in 11 Tests and 18 innings at an average of 106.33, with the best score of 329, a triple century, three double centuries, a century and three half-centuries to his name. He became the first-ever player in Test history to get four double tons in a calendar year and rose to number one in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

As a captain, Clarke led the team in 74 matches, winning 50, losing 21 and drawing three. His win percentage was 67.56. The high point of his captaincy was an Ashes series win at home by 5-0, scoring 363 runs in five matches at an average of 40.33, with two centuries.

In ODIs, Clarke scored 7,981 runs in 245 matches and 223 innings at an average of 44.58, with eight centuries and 28 fifties. His best score was 130. He is the fourth-highest run-getter for Australia in the format.

The high points of Clarke's ODI career include the 2007 and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup wins, with the latter coming as a captain at home. He was exceptional in 2007 WC, scoring 436 runs in nine innings at an average of 87.20, with four half-centuries and best score of 93*.In the 2015 edition, he made 219 runs in six innings at an average of 36.50, with two half-centuries, including 74 in the final against New Zealand.

Across World Cups 2007, 2011 and 2015, Clarke made 888 runs in 21 innings at an average of 63.42, with four half-centuries to his name. His best score is 93*.In 34 T20Is, Clarke made 488 runs in 28 innings at an average of 21.21, with a half-century to his name and a strike rate of 103.17. His best score was 67.

Across all the formats, he made 17,112 runs in 394 matches and 449 innings at an average of 45.26, with 36 centuries and 86 fifties to his name, with the best score of 329*. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for Australia in all-time charts. Also, his useful spin bowling yielded him 94 international wickets across all formats. (ANI)

