Match 21 of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 (UP T20) will see two sides with opposite fortunes in the season lock horns against each other as Gaur Gorakhapur Lions take on Noida Kings on August 27. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings UP T20 League 2025 match will be crucial for both teams, as the former can get one step closer to the playoffs, while the latter are desperate to remain alive in the competition. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

With three wins and three losses, Gaur Gorakhapur Lions are fourth in the UP T20 League 2025 points table, and will want to take a lead over other teams on six points. Lions will look to restart from scratch and come back to winning ways after suffering a loss in their last match. Noida Kings have had a rough UP T20 League 2025, winning two out of six matches, and are playing for survival.

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings UP T20 2025 Details

Match Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings Date Wednesday, August 27 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Looking to move away from the pack, Gaur Gorakhapur Lions will square off against bottom-placed Noida Kings in UP T20 2025 on Wednesday, August 27. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings UP T20 League 2025 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings live streaming online viewing option, read below. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Gorakhapur vs Noida UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with two in-form teams squaring off.

