Maroubra [Sydney], April 7 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with drink driving, according to news.com.au.

According to the report, the former Australian cricketer reportedly blew twice the legal limit after undergoing a breath test on Sunday night in Maroubra, Sydney.

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In a statement provided to news.com.au, NSW Police said that Warner was stopped and parked before he reached for the testing. However, officers approached and subjected him to a breath test, which returned a positive result.

The statement further added that the 39-year-old was arrested and then taken to Maroubra Police Station after a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.

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About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra," the police statement read, as quoted by news.com.au.

"A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park. Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver - a 39-year-old man - to roadside testing, which returned a positive result," the statement added.

"He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104. The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving with a middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026," the statement concluded.

The Australian legend Warner retired from international cricket on June 24, 2024, following Australia's exit from the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The former Australian opener made his final international appearance against India in the Super 8 stage during the T20 World Cup 2024. This followed his earlier retirement from Test cricket in January 2024 and ODI cricket immediately after the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)