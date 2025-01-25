Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Jan 25 (PTI) Former England taekwondo exponent Gary Hall has been appointed as the High-Performance Director of Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), one of the premier training centres for athletes in the country.

Recipient of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), Hall, who has more than two decades of experience in sports performance and has represented Great Britain at three European and World Championships, will be based in Vijayanagar and will develop high-performance strategies for athletes and leading multidisciplinary teams.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Several elite Indian athletes, including two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, continue to hone their skill at Inspire Institute of Sport.

"Specialising in developing high-performance strategies for athletes and leading multidisciplinary teams, Gary's understanding of athletes and passion for fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and excellence align with IIS's mission to nurture and develop India's sporting talent," said a statement from the training centre.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"In his new role, he is prepared to guide IIS athletes by implementing strategies to enhance performance across all levels, aiming to achieve success in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships."

Under Gary's stewardship, Great Britain won 10 Olympic medals in taekwondo, four Paralympic medals, 37 World Championship medals, and 61 European Championship medals.

He has directed high-performance teams across European, world, and Olympic stages, optimising athlete performance through a multidisciplinary approach.

Gary said he would like to foster a creative and supportive culture at IIS.

"I look forward to working alongside all the athletes and the staff to drive forward an exciting positive, creative and supportive performance culture.

"I firmly believe that IIS athletes can become intensely competitive and add to the Indian Olympic team to deliver inspiring medal winning performances that inspire the whole nation of India to take part in Olympic Sport."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)