German giants Borussia Dortmund are in a spot of bother with three losses on the bounce. They have dropped to the 10th spot in the points table and qualifying for Europe looks a distant dream at the moment. They host Werder Bremen at home this evening where in anything other than a victory will be deemed a failure. Werder Bremen are just above them at the ninth spot and they too have registered two losses and a draw in the same period. Both the teams will be looking for someone to rise up to the challenge and pull their respective clubs out of this rut. Julian Nagelsmann Extends His Germany National Football Team Contract Until UEFA Euro 2028.

Niklas Sule is the only high-profile player missing out for Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can and Felix Nmecha will slot in at central midfield with Julian Brandt as the playmaker ahead of them. Serhou Guirassy is the lone striker up top with Jamie Gittens and Maximilian Beier on the wings.

Jens Stage and Senne Lynen will form the midfield partnership for the visitors. Julian Malatini, and Felix Agu are out injured. Niklas Stark, Marco Friendl, and Anthony Jung get the nod in defence. Marvin Ducksch will be leading the attack and Romano Schmid and Marco Grull provide the creative impetus in the final third.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Werder Bremen, who are in 9th spot in Bundesliga standings, will host10th placed Borussia Dortmund on January 25. The Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga match will be played at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany and begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, viewing options below. Bundesliga 2024–25: Borussia Dortmund Part Ways With Head Coach Nuri Sahin.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches are Sony Sports Network which will broadcast Bundesliga 2024-25 matches in India. The Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen live telecast will be available on the Sony Ten 2 HD and SD channels. For Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match ?

With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcaster, Sony Liv will provide live streaming online of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLiv app and website. Borussia Dortmund lack momentum and it will not be a surprise if they drop points again.

