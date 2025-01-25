Leaders Liverpool will be in action against Ipswich Town at home in the English Premier League with the Reds looking to maintain their grip at the top. The hosts have managed 50 points from 21 matches so far, six more than second placed Arsenal and with a game in hand. After dropping points in successive games, the 2-0 win over Brentford came as a breather for them. Opponents Ipswich Town have a lot pondering to do ahead of the tie as they lie in the relegation zone. Liverpool Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Darwin Nunez has done well in recent times and should get the nod to lead the attack for Liverpool. He will have Dominik Szoboszlai as the playmaker behind him. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as the box-to-box midfielder have a key role to play with the energy they bring into games. Mo Salah has been the player of the season so far for the Reds and he alongside Luis Diaz should occupy the two wide positions.

Sammie Szomodics, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Conor Chaplin will miss out for Ipswich Town. Liam Delap plays as the lone striker with Wes Burns behind him as the no 10. Samy Morsy and Jens Cajuste will likely sit deep and shield the backline. Dara O’Shea and Luke Woolfenden have their task cut out in defence.

When is Liverpool vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Ipswich Town, who are in 18th spot in Premier League standings, will host leaders Liverpool on January 25. The Liverpool vs Ipswich Town, PL match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Liverpool vs Ipswich Town, viewing options below. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Arne Slot Praises Referee After Barcelona’s Fightback Against Benfica Despite It Costing Liverpool.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches are Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Ipswich Town live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 HD and SD channels. For Liverpool vs Ipswich Town online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match ?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool should score a few goals in this game enroute an easy win here

