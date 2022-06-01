London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Former Sussex and England wicketkeeper-batter Jim Parks, the oldest living Test cricketer in his country, has died at the age of 90.

According to Sussex Cricket, Parks died while receiving treatment at the hospital after a fall at his home last week.

"Sussex Cricket is deeply saddened to announce the death of Jim Parks at the age of 90. Jim died in Worthing hospital this morning after a fall at home last week. At the time of his death, he was England's oldest living Test cricketer," said a statement from Sussex Cricket.

Jim was, beyond any doubt, one of the greatest cricketers ever to wear the Martlets. He was born in Haywards Heath in 1930 and attended Hove County Grammar School.

He made his debut for Sussex in 1949 at the age of 18, marking the start of a successful career in which he played a total of a massive 739 first-class matches and 132 List A games.

An all-round cricketer in every sense, Parks started his career as a skilful leg-break bowler before turning into a wicket-keeper batsman of the highest order, representing England in 46 test matches for England and scoring over 36,000 first-class runs.

1963 saw the advent of one day cricket and Jim was an essential part of the Sussex team that won the Gillette Cup at Lord's in each of the first two years of the competition.

He was an attacking batsman, whose game was ideally suited to one day cricket, and he developed a number of shots including what is now known as the "slog sweep".

In 1973 after completing 23 years with Sussex, Parks joined the Somerset county, where he played until just before his 47th birthday. After his professional career, Jim re-joined Sussex as its Marketing Manager and had two separate spells as the President of the county, including during the 175th Anniversary celebrations of the county back in 2014.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are very much with Jenny and with Jim's son Bobby," added the Sussex Cricket in its statement. (ANI)

