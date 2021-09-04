Zandvoort, Sep 4 (AP) Kimi Raikkonen will bring the curtain down on his long and illustrious Formula 1 career at the end of this season.

The 2007 world champion, 41, joined the grid in 2001 and has competed in more races than any other driver in the sport's history.

Raikkonen has raced for Alfa Romeo for the past three seasons since ending his second stint at Ferrari.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Raikkonen said: "This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1.

"This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things.

"Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time." (AP)

