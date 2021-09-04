Group D leaders France will look to get back to winning ways after an uneventful draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last game. The Les Bleus take on Ukraine in Kiev with the hosts four points shy of them in the points table. For World Champions France, it looks like they are yet to shake off their horror showing at the Euros and its time manager Didier Deschamps fixes the problem in this highly talented squad. Opponents Ukraine have a temporary manager in Oleksandr Petrakov and his reign did not get to the best of starts as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Kazakhstan. The home side will be upbeat though for the visit of the world champions. Hungary 0–4 England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Three Lions Secure Comfortable Win.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended for Ukraine after picking up a caution in the previous game. Roman Yarmechuk will lead the attacking line for hosts with Ruslan Malinovskyi and Andriy Yarmolenko slotting in behind him as the attacking midfielders. Serhiy Sydorchuk has an important role to play as a sweeper in a 3-4-2-1 formation where his primary task will be to keep an eye on the movement of Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.

Jules Kounde was shown a red card for his tackle on Sead Kolasinac and the young defender is now out of the Ukraine clash. Raphael Varane will pair up with Presnel Kimpembe at the heart of defence and with no N’Golo Kante in the team, the duo will have to be on their toes all the time. Paul Pogba and Adrian Rabiot make up the midfield pairing with Antoine Girezmann slotting in as the playmaker.

When is Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Ukraine vs France clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the National Sports Complex in Kyiv on September 5, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Ukraine vs France on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online. Ukraine can be a tricky team to face at their home but France have enough quality about them to win this game.

