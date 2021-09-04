The fourth game between India and England on day 3 is at a very interesting juncture after the Indian bowlers had quite a good outing on day 2. The Indian bowlers bundled out the home team on 290 runs and this was quite a good outing for the Indian team. In this article, we are going to be bringing to you the live updates of the game. After the early collapse of the English batting lineup, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes were the ones who scored a half-century and tried to stabilise the batting order. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 3 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

Dawid Malan left no stone unturned to get into the groove, but Umesh Yadav's line and length proved to be quite a lethal one for him. Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow also chipped in with 35 and 37 runs respectively. English captain Joe Root made his way to the pavilion on 21 runs and suddenly England was struggling. On the other hand, Yadav scalped three wickets, Bumrah got a couple of them. India's Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with two wickets.

Shardul Thakur who scored a brilliant half-century in the first innings got one wicket. Mohammed Siraj also got one. As of now, we have Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who will be aiming to put up maximum runs on the board.