Pithoragarh, Apr 10 (PTI) Ace basketball player and former captain of the Indian team Hari Dutt Kapri has passed away at his residence here.

He was 83 and breathed his last on Wednesday.

Kapri is survived by his wife and two sons.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Rameshwar Ghat on Thursday.

He was conferred with the Arjuna award in 1969. Kapri was born in Chiiriyakhan village of Muwani area of Pithoragarh district in the year 1942.

It was under his stewardship that the Indian basketball team rose from the 7th to the 4th position in Asia in the year 1969.

The Indian Basketball team recorded a series of consecutive victories under his captaincy from 1965 to 1978.

He was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Uttarakhand government.

"He was an extraordinary player of basketball. He made the Indian team proud by taking it to the 4th position due to his commitment to the game," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also condoled his death.

