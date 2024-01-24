Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Wednesday visited Tirumala temple in Tirupati and offered prayers.

The 64-year-old was accompanied by his wife Vidya Srikanth during his visit to the temple in the early morning.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1750003785756504378?s=20

Earlier, on his official YouTube channel, Srikkanth asked Virat Kohli to play his "natural game".

"Each player has his own game. Everybody should first follow their game. If you tell Yashasvi Jaiswal to take his time and play, it's not right. Players like him and 'Cheeka', you can't tell them to take their time. Rohit Sharma is capable of doing it. Virat Kohli should play his natural game. He likes taking his time. He is not worried about hitting sixes. He is capable of accelerating in the end, hit sixes in the end. We saw the Pakistan game in Melbourne, the way he built it up and won it for us," Srikkanth said on his official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, India are set to play a five-match Test series, the first of which will be held in Hyderabad on January 25. The second match of the series will be played on February 2 in Vizag. The fifth and final test will be held in Dharamshala and the series will conclude on March 11. (ANI)

