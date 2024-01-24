Shubman Gill was overcome with nostalgia after he was named 'Cricketer of the Year 2022-23' at the BCCI Awards 2024 in Hyderabad on January 24. The youngster, who is one of the fastest-rising stars in international cricket, was awarded the Polly Umrigar award for his performances for the Indian team in the period from 2022-23. Gill reacted to winning this award and shared a throwback picture with Virat Kohli at an earlier BCCI awards ceremony where the latter was named cricketer of the year. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Watching Virat bhai win cricketer of the year was something I would never forget. Pure motivation for me to go a step further and give everything for my country this year." BCCI Awards 2024 Full Winners List: From Shubman Gill to Smriti Mandhana, Check Complete Winners at Indian Cricket’s ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony.

Shubman Gill's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

