Mumbai, May 6: Former India fielding coach R Sridhar will conduct a comprehensive 10-day programme for Sri Lankan cricketers at various levels from Wednesday, the country's cricket board announced. Sridhar, a BCCI Level 3 coach, will be involved with the Lankan men's and women's national squads, emerging squads, premier club players, the U19 team, and the Women's ‘A' team. Sridhar will conduct fielding drills, skill-specific training, and simulated match scenarios, to replicate game conditions. SL vs BAN 2025: Bangladesh National Cricket Team Set To Tour Sri Lanka for Multi-Format Series in June-July.

“The specialised programme is to elevate the fielding standards of Sri Lankan cricketers. Sridhar brings in a wealth of experience, having served as India's fielding coach across more than 300 international matches from 2014 to 2021,” the Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement on Tuesday.

