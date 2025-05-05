New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Bangladesh is set to travel to Sri Lanka in the month of June and July for the first time in four years for a multi-format series which will include two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, as per the ICC official website.

The Test series will kick off the new World Test Championship cycle for both sides.

The two Tests will be played in Galle and Colombo in June. This will be followed by three ODIs on July 2, 5 and 8. The first two ODIs are set to be played in Colombo with the final fixture to be held at Pallekele.

Finally, three T20Is are set to be played on July 10, 13, and 16 at Pallekele, Dambulla, and Colombo, respectively.

Recently, Bangladesh appointed Litton Das as their new T20I skipper.

Meanwhile, the last time Bangladesh played Sri Lanka in the island nation, they lost the Test series 1-0 after the first Test was drawn, and Sri Lanka secured a comfortable win by 209 runs in the second Test.

Before their visit of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will have T20I engagements to take care of in Asia. They'll first head to the UAE for a two-game T20I series and then tour Pakistan for a five-match T20I series.

Most recently, the Tigers faced off against Zimbabwe at home as they drew the Test series 1-1 with starring performances from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took three five-wicket hauls in two Test matches.

Sri Lanka's last international outing came against Australia at home. They lost the two-game Test series, but managed to beat the World Cup champions 2-0 in the ODIs.

Schedule:Tests:

June 17-21, 1st Test, GalleJune 25-29, 2nd Test, Colombo.

ODIs:

July 2, 1st ODI, Colombo.July 5, 2nd ODI, Colombo.July 8, 3rd ODI, Pallekele.

T20Is:

July 10, 1st T20I, Pallekele.July 13, 2nd T20I, Dambulla.July 16, 3rd T20I, Colombo. (ANI)

