Enstone [UK], February 18 (ANI): Alpine on Thursday appointed Otmar Szafnauer as their new team principal with former deputy sport secretary general for the FIA Bruno Famin joining to head up the engine division.

The duo will report to CEO Laurent Rossi, who took over the running of the team last January and has since been reviewing how the squad operates before making changes.

During that period, long-time Renault employee Remi Taffin left his role heading up the power unit division, while Executive Director Marcin Budkowski parted ways with the team earlier this year.

Ahead of the team's launch of their 2022 car - built to sweeping new technical rules - on Monday in Paris, Alpine announced the new organisation it says will allow the team to "fight for the championship within 100 races of the introduction of new regulations".

Szafnauer left Aston Martin early in the new year and joins Alpine with 33 years of experience across motorsport, having been linked with a move to the French manufacturer last November. Famin will be Executive Director of Alpine Racing at their engine base in Viry and brings with him 15 years of experience working with Peugeot on their motorsport projects in addition to his work with motorsport's governing body the FIA.

The third change sees Davide Brivio move from his role as Racing Director and away from the Formula 1 project to focus on developing young drivers in a new role of Director of Racing Expansion Projects, covering all racing categories Alpine competes in plus their Academy. (ANI)

