Woking [UK], February 12 (ANI): McLaren on Friday revealed the car for the 2022 Formula 1 season at their factory in Woking which they hope will push them closer towards becoming World Championship contenders.

The MCL36, which will be driven by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, is built to revolutionary new technical rules and features a new livery that marries papaya orange with a new shade of blue.

McLaren finished fourth in the constructors' championship last year after a campaign that yielded their first win since 2012, through Ricciardo at Monza and the only one-two finish of the year with Norris following him home.

Their points tally was their highest since 2012, while their relative performance demonstrated they had closed the gap to pace-setters Mercedes and Red Bull. The target is to continue that upward trajectory.

Norris said: "Last year was my best in Formula 1 so far, and I'm really proud of what I achieved as a driver, and what we achieved as a team. But I know that the best is yet to come, and my aim is to carry the positive momentum we built up over the last year and take that with me into this exciting new era of Formula 1."

"I'm in a good position heading into this year to build on the successes of 2021. I've grown up alongside McLaren and I'm really delighted to have recently confirmed my long-term future with the team."

Ricciardo added: "There's always a nervous excitement around the start of the new season, but that's turned up to 11 when you enter a new era of regulations. Having been through several regulation changes now, I feel like I'm able to use that energy to help me adapt to new cars, new ways of driving and ultimately new ways of racing."

"Heading into my second year with McLaren feels grea t and I feel like we learned a lot as a team in 2021, which will help us as we take on this new challenge."

McLaren are set to shake the car down at Barcelona as part of a filming day later this month before three days of pre-season running takes place at the same venue for all 10 teams. (ANI)

