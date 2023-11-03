Sao Paulo, Nov 3 (AP) The Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One will take place at the historic Interlagos track until 2030.

Formula One announced Friday it extended the contract to race in the Brazilian metropolis, which was due to end in 2025. The track has hosted several title-deciding races over the years in competitive seasons.

Also Read | Ben Stokes to Undergo Knee Surgery After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Hopes to Be Fit for England’s Tour of India in January.

Interlagos will host this weekend's race, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen already crowned as champion for the third time in his career. More than 2,30,000 fans are expected to attend from Friday to Sunday.

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula One, said in a statement that Interlagos “is a favorite of drivers and fans around the world.”

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 35: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealnd Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

"It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience,” he said.

The Brazilian grand prix has been part of the racing series for the last 50 years, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

In some years, the race took place at the former Jacarepagua circuit in Rio de Janeiro — which is now the city's Olympic Park. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)